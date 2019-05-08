Texas Rangers New Ballpark Getting Daktronics LED Displays, IPTV System

BROOKINGS, S.D.—When the first pitch is thrown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas— the new stadium being built for the Texas Rangers—the fan experience will be boosted by nine LED displays and approximately 1,400 LCD for an IPTV system from Daktronics. The eight Surface-Mount Device LED displays, the 15HD display in centerfield and all LCDs will be fully integrated using Daktronics’ Show Control System.

The largest display to be installed at the stadium is a 58x150-foot screen in right field. Left field will feature a display that measures 40x111 feet. Both displays feature 15mm line spacing using SMD three-in-one LED technology and have a combined 5.2 million pixels for high-resolution images.

The outfield displays are capable of variable content zoning that allows them to either display one large image or be divided into multiple zones for a combination of live video, instant replays, stats, graphics and sponsorship messages.

“This system will feature a main video display that is beyond HD resolution using the latest SMD technology that is increasingly becoming standard in these large displays,” said Reece Kurtenback, president and CEO of Daktronics. “Another eight displays in the bowl and an IPTV network of displays throughout the stadium creates a comprehensive solution of displays around the stadium to deliver an immersive experience for the fans.”

Two ribbon displays will be part of the stadium: a 2.5x925-foot display along the seating fascia from foul pole to foul pole, and a 3.5x211-foot display on the suite level fascia. Featuring 15mm line spacing and SMD technology, the displays provide supplemental information.

Additional displays will include a pair on the field-level suite fascia using 6mm line spacing; a 15HD pixel display layout in centerfield measuring 80x20 feet; the Texas Sky Porch will feature a 3.9mm video wall; and the interview room will have a 2.5mm narrow pixel patch display as a press conference backdrop.

Globe Life Field is expected to open in March 2020.