Teradici Launches Beta Of HP Anyware Secure Access Solution For Remote Workflows

BURNABY, Canada—Teradici today launched the first beta of its HP Anyware enterprise IT software that offers secure access for people and teams to their digital workspaces from virtually any mix of infrastructure to any device.

The new offering integrates Teradici CAS and ZCentral Remote Boost features into one solution. With HP Anyware, workers can access their companies’ cloud, data center, edge, OS or workstation infrastructure with a PC, Mac, laptop, tablet, thin and zero clients from wherever they are needed, the company said.

HP Anyware replaces VPN file transfers by leveraging the PCoIP protocol to stream highly interactive desktop displays between hosts and end-user devices, pixel-by-pixel, so corporate assets can remain secure in on-site storage or any public cloud, it said.

“HP Anyware gives CIOs the flexibility to extend secure access to digital workspaces, anywhere their workforce wants to be, with an superb user experience that feels just like they’re in the office,” said Ziad Lammam, global head of Teradici product management, HP. “IT teams can future-proof their infrastructure today with new capabilities, such as high-performance workforce collaboration and access to macOS environments from the hybrid cloud, with more key features coming soon, including enhanced security with zero trust architectures.”

Features include:

Flexibility to support any host, including standalone or virtualized desktops and workstations, on-prem data centers, edge, cloud, multicloud or hybrid environments running Windows, Linux or macOS, and any end-user device running Windows, Linux, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS or Android; and PCoIP Zero Clients, PCoIP-Enabled Thin Clients, PC, Mac, laptops, tablets or integrated monitors.

Security: PCoIP traffic secured by AES 256 encryption and Multifactor Authentication.

Collaboration: Screen-sharing allows multiple people to join the same session and work together in real time. USB webcam support for video conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams and Zoom is offered.

Productivity with support for 4K UHD throughput with multiple monitor support to ensure a color accurate, distortion-free user experience; A/V Sync for smooth video playback and synchronized audio; adaptive encoders for the best user experience even when network conditions change; and broad peripheral support with low-latency performance.

General availability is expected in summer 2022, the company said.