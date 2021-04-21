Teradek Joins NDI Ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek is now part of the NDI ecosystem, which it will incorporate with its line of Teradek Cube 700 series encoders. Teradek Cube 705 and Teradek Cube 755 users can now purchase an NDI license for sending video over IP.

NDI (Network Device Interface) was developed by NewTek and is able to move live digital media around with a user’s existing software applications, computing devices and networks. It is designed to preserve visual quality, frame accuracy and sound synchronization while merging stages of production.

With the addition of NDI, Teradek says that Cube owners no longer need to rely on HDMI or SDI long distance cables. NDI also integrates with vMix, Tricaster and other switchers. Cube owners can still use SRT for remote feed transport to a TriCaster, while using NDI for local ingest, Teradek says.

“Software-driven IP workflows have become ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, vice president, NDI. “NDI-enabled devices like Teradek Cube 705 and Cube 755 exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist.”