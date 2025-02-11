Telycam to Showcase New Broadcast PTZ Camera at 2025 NAB Show

SHENZHEN, China—PTZ camera company Telycam has begun shipping its Explore broadcast-class PTZ camera and will showcase it along with other new products at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas.

With the ability to capture 4K video at 60 fps, the Explore camera's 1-inch, 9MP Sony sensor enhances light sensitivity, resulting in superior low-light performance with reduced noise levels, Telycam said. It features an expanded dynamic range that captures intricate details in both shadows and highlights, and with enhanced contrast and clarity. 'Bokeh' effects with a shallow depth of field can be created to suit any artistic intention.

Explore's advanced Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) provides exceptionally fast and precise auto-focus, making it ideal for dynamic broadcast and live production scenarios, the company said.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into diverse workflows, Explore's versatile IP and AV outputs include NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX3, 12G-SDI with genlock, HDMI and SFP+ connectivity. AI-powered auto-tracking and 20x optical zoom are complemented by FreeD protocol support for integration with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) production solutions.

A built-in variable ND filter allows easy adjustment of light transmission levels to 1.6%, 6.3%, 25% or 100%. Users can also attach their preferred ND filter directly to the lens using reserved threads, ensuring precise control in a wide range of lighting conditions. Additional key features include local recording to a microSD card, a 3.5mm analog audio input, a mini-XLR audio input with phantom power and POE++ support for hassle-free power management.

"The Explore camera continues Telycam's hallmarks of setting new standards in PTZ image quality and performance while delivering premium features at cost-effective pricing," said Jenny Liu, Telycam's co-founder and head of sales and marketing. "The response to our previews of Explore last year was tremendous, and we're thrilled that it is now available to our customers."

Telycam PTZ cameras and AV innovations are distributed in the United States and Canada by MVD (Mobile Video Devices, Inc.).

Telycam will be in Booth W3231 in the West Hall of the LVCC.