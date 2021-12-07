Telstra Broadcast Services Joins the SRT Alliance

MELBOURNE, Australia—The global media services provider, Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS), has announced that it has joined the SRT Alliance, a collaborative group that is working to achieve lower latency internet video transport.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, works to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), the fastest growing open source streaming project, the Alliance said.

SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, which enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet. The group has over 500 members.

The announcement follows TBS’s recent acquisition of MediaCloud in June 2021 and expansion into global broadcast capabilities and operations. Through that deal, TBS took control of a suite of significant software-defined and cloud-based capabilities, including the Internet Delivery Network. Being involved in the SRT Alliance complements TBS’ continuing expansion into cloud-based services; and enables TBS to provide much greater flexibility to broadcasters, the company said.

In announcing its membership, the head of Telstra Broadcast Services, Andreas Eriksson said “our collaboration with the SRT Alliance and Haivision supports us in delivering the right solutions for broadcasters through driving new technologies, like the open-source video transport protocol. This tackles some of [the] main issues our broadcast clients face when it comes to high-performance, low-latency, streaming in a secure and unfailing way across the public internet”.

The Telstra Internet Delivery Network (IDN) platform is dedicated to the real-time delivery of high-quality media content and live broadcast streams to any registered endpoint, across contended networks such as the public internet.

Telstra also noted that a range of new protocols is now supported by the IDN, including SRT, Rist, Zixi, TS, HLS, RTMP, DASH, SDI, UHD SDI, NDI and Mediaconnect, among others. Alongside this extensive range of protocols, the IDN will also support hitless protection 2022-7 for merging two feeds to make the switching hitless and automatic for the receiver, protecting feeds from failure for the end customer, the company said.

Peter Maag, CMO and executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Haivision, said: “With the SRT Alliance, TBS is joining an industry movement to improve the way the world streams video. We’re pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively implemented by some of the world’s biggest broadcast and enterprise streaming workflows; as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow, becoming the de facto standard for low latency internet streaming”.