Telstra Broadcast Services Hires Emory Strilkauskas

NEW YORK—Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has named Emory Strilkauskas head of business development for the Americas. In the new role he will be responsible for expanding the company’s professional broadcast and media portfolio across the United States, Canada and Latin America.

“We are excited to have Emory join us, with his extensive experience in delivering major events to audiences all over the world during his career with ESPN and Brklyn-Media,” said Telstra Broadcast Services vice president of international, Anna Lockwood. “We look forward to continuing to deliver value for our customers and partners, and to accelerating our growth plans for the Americas region under Emory’s leadership.”

In this new role, Strilkauskas will draw on his diverse background covering broadcast, telecommunications and all aspects of live sports production. His 30-year career includes a Technical Emmy win and a successful track record of executing engineering integration strategies, developing solutions-driven technical workflows and managing complex system deployments.

Previously, he was managing partner of network operations for Brklyn-Media, a virtualized media company he co-founded to focus on camera-to-consumer cloud workflows and software applications.

Before that, the majority of Strilkauskas’ career was spent with ESPN/Disney, holding a range of positions covering product management, programming, engineering, operations, transmission, contribution, affiliate distribution and direct-to-consumer offerings. He also served in the United States Navy as an Intelligence Cryptologic Technologist.