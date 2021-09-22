Telos Secure Networks Achieves CMMI Best Practices Designation
By Phil Kurz
Its Secure Networks – Core Solutions have achieved CMMI Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3 status
ASHBURN, Va.—Telos Corp. today announced that Telos Secure Networks – Core Solutions has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3.
CMMI is a proven set of global best practices driving business performance through building and benchmarking key capabilities.
“Obtaining this milestone demonstrates our clear commitment to continuous improvement for our customers,” said Brendan Malloy, senior vice president and general manager of cyber operations and defense at Telos. “By adhering to a proven and repeatable set of best practices, this appraisal demonstrates our ability to continually drive quality, customer satisfaction, performance and value to their highest levels.”
Ace Guides, an authorized CMMI Institute service provider, performed the appraisal, the company said.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
