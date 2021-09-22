Telos Secure Networks Achieves CMMI Best Practices Designation

ASHBURN, Va.—Telos Corp. today announced that Telos Secure Networks – Core Solutions has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3.

CMMI is a proven set of global best practices driving business performance through building and benchmarking key capabilities.

“Obtaining this milestone demonstrates our clear commitment to continuous improvement for our customers,” said Brendan Malloy, senior vice president and general manager of cyber operations and defense at Telos. “By adhering to a proven and repeatable set of best practices, this appraisal demonstrates our ability to continually drive quality, customer satisfaction, performance and value to their highest levels.”

Ace Guides , an authorized CMMI Institute service provider, performed the appraisal, the company said.