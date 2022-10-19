Telos Alliance Partners With Vizrt On Cloud-Based Production
The move brings the Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform to Viz Now
CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance is partnering with Vizrt to remove barriers from live production in the cloud, the company said today.
Vizrt is releasing Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform (VIP) on Viz Now, a software-as-a-service portal hosted by Vizrt that enables live cloud-based production.
“We are thrilled that Vizrt chose Telos Infinity VIP as the native cloud intercom solution for their Viz Now platform,” said Marty Sacks, executive vice president of sales, marketing and strategy at Telos. “Cloud production—now more than ever—is a reality for the industry.”
Vizrt will host an industry look at Viz Now on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. EDT. The live demo and Q&A session is available online (opens in new tab).
More information about Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform is available online (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
