Telos Alliance Partners With Vizrt On Cloud-Based Production

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance is partnering with Vizrt to remove barriers from live production in the cloud, the company said today.

Vizrt is releasing Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform (VIP) on Viz Now, a software-as-a-service portal hosted by Vizrt that enables live cloud-based production.

“We are thrilled that Vizrt chose Telos Infinity VIP as the native cloud intercom solution for their Viz Now platform,” said Marty Sacks, executive vice president of sales, marketing and strategy at Telos. “Cloud production—now more than ever—is a reality for the industry.”

Vizrt will host an industry look at Viz Now on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. EDT. The live demo and Q&A session is available online (opens in new tab).