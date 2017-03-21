Telos Alliance Forms Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group

CLEVELAND—Combining technologies from a group of audio-centric companies in the broadcast industry, Telos Alliance has announced the formation of a new entity, the Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group. Offering audio-over-IP (AoIP) technologies for TV broadcast and production applications, the Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group seeks to aid the broadcast industry’s migration to AoIP products and systems.

The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group has broken its lineup of offerings into eight AoIP solution groupings: distributed and decentralized routing; mixer hardware and software; site-to-site connectivity; multi-line call management; signal distribution and format conversion; real-time audio processing; audio measurement and monitoring; and IP intercom and communication.

One of the products that the group will be featuring is the Livewire and Livewire+ AES67 protocol, which are designed to provide compatibility across AoIP products and systems from Telos Alliance and its technology partners.

The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group will have its own presence at the upcoming NAB Show, located at booth SU2321.