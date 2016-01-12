Telos Alliance Brings On Rushing as Marketing Manager

CLEVELAND—The Telos Alliance has announced the hire of Krissy Rushing as its new marketing manager. Rushing will take over the messaging and communication responsibilities for Telos Alliance brands Telos Systems, Omnia Audio, Axia Audio and 25-Seven Systems.

Krissy Rushing

Rushing comes from the residential and commercial audio-video industry, where she worked as a writer, editor, content maker, PR and SEO consultant, and communications specialist for more than 18 years. She also previously served as executive editor of Home Theater and Stereophile Guide to Home Theater magazines; editor of Audio Video Interiors and Connected magazines; and home entertainment editor of Technology Tell.