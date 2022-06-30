TelevisaUnivision to Launch ViX+ SVOD Tier on July 21

MIAMI—In news that will dramatically expand Spanish-language SVOD streaming content in the Americas, TelevisaUnivision has announced that its ViX+ service will debut on July 21, in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America, with a monthly price of $6.99 in the U.S. and MX$119 in Mexico.

ViX+ is the premium tier of the company’s previously launched ad-supported ViX streaming service.

“ViX+ will bring premium storytelling that raises the bar for Spanish-language content,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision. “With the launch of ViX+, Spanish-language viewers will finally have a subscription streaming service with content that authentically reflects our culture. Together, ViX and ViX+ complement each other to create the largest Spanish-language streaming service in the world, with more than 50,000 hours of content and two experiences in one app, filling an important gap given there are nearly 600 million Spanish speakers around the globe.”

The move comes at a time when streamers like Roku (opens in new tab) and Netflix have been placing more emphasis on Spanish-language content and a growing body of research is finding that diverse audiences have become a key driver for the growth in the streaming industry (opens in new tab).

At launch the new SVOD ViX+ service will offer more than 10,000 hours of ad-free premium entertainment programming in its first year, and up to 7,000 hours of live sports.

The new ViX+ service will also feature more than 70 ViX+ original series and movies in the first year, which represents, on average, at least one new, original premiere per week.

Exclusive premium original series available at launch include “María Felix, La Doña,” “La Mujer del Diablo,” and “Mi Vecino El Cartel,” which is executive produced by Selena Gomez.

ViX+ subscribers will also be able to watch global premieres of highly anticipated movies that will premiere and be exclusively available on ViX+ in July, such as “Mirreyes contra Godinez 2, ‘El Retiro’” and “Enfermo Amor.”

ViX+ will be available in all top platforms including Apple iOS and tvOS, Android mobile and Android TV OS devices, and all major streaming devices, TVs, and via the web on vixplus.com, with more platforms to be announced soon, TelevisaUnivision reported.

In addition to original content and library fare, a key selling point for ViX+ will be sports rights. ViX+ will have more than 3,000 live games a year - equating to more than 7,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S. and Mexico combined. Those include: