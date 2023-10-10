TelevisaUnivision Launches 10 New ViX Channels on Samsung TV Plus

NEW YORK—TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, ViX is launching 10 new channels in the U.S. on Samsung TV Plus, the TV manufacturer’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand (AVOD) service.

The launch on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. marks the first launch of the 10 ViX channels on a FAST and AVOD platform, the companies said.

With content spanning news, sports, entertainment, novelas, comedies and lifestyle, the new channels include Noticias Univision 24/7, Zona TUDN, Rebelde, Cine de Oro, Aqui y Ahora, Cine de Retro, Galanes. Pequenos Gigantes, Como Dice El Dicho and Las 3 Marias.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus and extend the footprint of our leading ViX channels for consumers to enjoy the best in Spanish-language entertainment,” said Adam Waltuch, executive vice president of global distribution and streaming partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “This launch builds upon the incredible momentum we’re seeing for ViX and enables us to deliver even more touch points for our audience in all the places they consume content.”

“With hundreds of channels in the U.S. alone, Samsung TV Plus is not only a destination for premium content we know consumers love, but also one of the leading destinations for Spanish language content,” said Takashi Nakano, senior director of content and business development, Samsung TV Plus. “We value our marquee partners like TelevisaUnivision and are thrilled to expand our collaboration that brings even more programming to users that reflects the rich diversity of viewers.”

The new ViX channels add to existing Samsung TV Plus’ TelevisaUnivision offerings, which include Novelas de Romance, Villanos de Novela, JaJaJa and Grandes Parejas.

The breadth of channels adds to the platform’s year-round multicultural offerings, in addition to content honoring this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, the companies said.