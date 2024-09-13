TelevisaUnivision, Canela Media Turn To Quickplay To Enhance Viewing Experiences

TORONTO—TelevisaUnivision will enhance its Univision NOW App with Quickplay’s end-to-end Video CMS platform with the aim of attracting new subscribers while nurturing loyalty among existing ones, the company said today.

The news follows an announcement Sept. 11 that Hispanic multicultural media company Canela Media selected Quickplay’s AI-powered Curator Assistant for its AVOD streaming service for its U.S. and Latin American Latino audience.

“Univision is the leading Spanish-language network in the U.S., which is why we’re thrilled to partner with the TelevisaUnivision team as the new provider to ensure loyal viewers have an exceptional and personalized experience across Univision NOW, enabled by our suite of capabilities,” said Paul Pastor, chief business officer of Quickplay.

Quickplay enables the creation of cohorts based on trends in content usage, location and device, providing opportunities for personalized content recommendations and relevant advertising. These solutions aim to attract new viewers and continue to foster consumer loyalty, the company said.

Quickplay offers personalized and flexible content curation capabilities, including targeted ad-insertion for live-linear, FAST channels, VOD content and downloads, it said.

The company also will provide video platform services later this year to power Univision NOW, the over-the-top subscription video service launched in 2015. Univision NOW features content from Univision and UniMás. The service was designed as a standalone offering that does not require a pay TV subscription to access, it said.

Canela Media’s Canela.TV will use Curator Assistant to take advantage of generative AI to enable programming teams to create storefronts and catalog rails that maximize personalization of content experiences, it said.

The deployment will support geo-targeted advertising that is context- and device-specific. It will run on Google Cloud and amplify the effectiveness of Quickplay’s cloud-native platform by expediting connections between viewers and relevant content, it said.

See Quickplay at IBC 2024 Stand 5.H61.