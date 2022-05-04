Telestream Unveils Latest Version of Inspect 2110

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced the latest version of Inspect 2110, its IP video monitoring solution for SMPTE ST 2110 media networks.

Using a monitoring-by-exception approach to alert engineers proactively of quality issues, Inspect 2110 enables facilities to main the reliability of the hybrid SDI-over-IP and ST 2110 networks across their facilities. The latest version offers a 180Gb/s bandwidth-capable solution and relies on an entirely new way to think about the Inspect 2110 probe, the company said.

Inspect 2110 is now configurable based on bandwidth monitoring needs and offers options that allow it to be tailored easily to specific applications in contribution monitoring, multiple-studio monitoring and live and production applications for monitoring multiple vehicles from a single location. New features include a high-performance platform, an audio and video remote viewer, automatic detection of frozen and black frames and compliance measurements for loudness (CALM).

“As live remote production becomes increasingly widespread and ST 2110 multiplies the number of essences we must monitor and diagnose, the Inspect 2110 probe enables a wide array of media essence characteristics to be automatically monitored, with no human intervention required until a problem has been identified,” said Agostino Canepa, Inspect 2110 product manager. “Automated, unmanned, 24/7 monitoring of any size ST 2110 / ST 2022-6 network is the best way to maximize the productivity of highly skilled engineering resources because it lets them focus on fixing problems instead of searching for them.”

Inspect 2110 enables user to click on the “View in PRISM” button to redirect an anomalous IP stream to a selected PRISM media analysis instrument. There, an engineer can see and analyze the problem in depth. This capability enables one-click access to fine-grained debugging of video, audio and ancillary streams and PTP timing, it said.

Rather than relying on humans to verify the correctness and integrity of a content stream with their eyes and do so with multiple products to monitor different parameters, Inspect 2110 automates the process and measures all necessary parameters by itself, the company said.

“Automated monitoring speeds up issue resolution while simultaneously freeing up highly skilled technical personnel to work on more critical tasks,” said Canepa. “You can’t do that with a multiviewer, and when combined with Teletream’s PRISM waveform monitors, you can’t do that with anything else.”

Inspect 2110 automatically confirms hundreds of stream parameters against their expected values and only alerts an operator when a notable event or error condition occurs. It then provides the data and tools needed to make quick work of troubleshooting the flagged error condition, it said.

Inspect 2110 will also monitor PTP behavior, such as verifying PTP timing signal accuracy, validate that proper video and audio signals are being carried in each stream, confirm that redundant streams are identical and in sync and identify any stream that is out of compliance with applicable standards, it said.