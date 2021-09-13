Telestream To Unveil Sweeping Product Enhancement At 2021 NAB Show

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced it will showcase solutions for video production and distribution, including live and studio production, video on demand and post production, content management, distribution and monitoring at the 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The company also plans to highlight enhancements to a wide range of its products resulting directly from the synergies and integration of intellectual property from development teams attached to the company’s recent acquisition.

“It’s been a challenging year and having NAB in October says it all, but the good news is that Telestream has been working closely with top tier organizations to develop processes and workflows that keep them competitive, profitable and flexible enough to grow in these unprecedented times,” says Scott Murray, senior vice president of product marketing at Telestream.

Among the company’s NAB Show offering are:

Advancements in media processing and video quality assurance;

Media processing and workflow automation tools, including updates versions of the Vantage Media Processing Platform, ContentAgent and Lightspeed Live Capture;

Telestream Cloud suite of services;

A new Telestream Cloud service;

The latest versions of content management solutions, including Kumulate and DIVA, which allow customers to migrate, update and upgrade their media libraries without affecting day-to-day operations;

The latest PRISM SDI/IP family of waveform monitors for ST 2110, 4K/8K HDR measurement. PRISM is available in a wide array of form factors and designed to be used in multiple applications from HD-SDI Live Acquisition to 25G ST 2110 IP engineering and diagnostics.

More information is available on the Telestream website .

For those unable to attend in person, visit the company’s NAB event site .

See Telestream at NAB booth C3013.