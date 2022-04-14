Telestream To Feature New Wirecast 15 At 2022 NAB Show

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream will showcase its newly announced V. 15 of Wirecast, the company’s live streaming and production software for Mac and Windows, at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Offering improved 4K support, Rendezvous conferencing enhancements, interactive web page overlays and social comment moderation and new subscription options, Wirecast 15 allows users of any skill level to create professional-looking content that engages and retains viewers, the company said.

The latest version leverages a re-architected, high-efficiency software engine that makes it possible for users to create compelling productions while using up to 60% fewer computer resources, it said.

“Wirecast 15 represents a significant leap forward in ease of use, efficient use of computer resources, and further enhanced creative tools,” said Lynn Elliott, senior product manager for Wirecast. “With its refreshed UI and subscription options, the new version allows users of any experience level and budget to easily produce broadcast-quality programs that rival most professional television productions.”

Wirecast 15 supports capture of 4K camera sources, playback of 4K media files and 4K streaming output. The Rendezvous peer-to-peer conferencing system now supports live musical instruments as high-definition audio sources in the Wirecast stream through audio processing enhancements that preserve the tonality of the music, the company said.

Web page overlays are now fully interactive in a stream when performing tasks such as live demos or tutorials. Social media comments from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook can be integrated directly into the broadcast with precise control over what gets publicly displayed. Selected comments automatically populate an animated title template enabling users to have a continuously rotating collection of comments playing over the stream, it said.

Wirecast 15 also offers a new user interface (UI). It enables users to create sophisticated content with customizable graphics, templates and stock media. Upgraded audio tools include an enhanced display of audio meters across different views so users instantly see whether audio levels are too low or too high, it said.

Telestream is now offering low-cost subscription options for Wirecast Pro. Users can choose to enroll in monthly or annual subscriptions (starting at $35 per month) and get all of the features included in Wirecast Pro and free upgrades with Premium Access support, for the duration of their subscriptions, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Telestream in NAB Show booth C3007.