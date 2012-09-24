Telestream Releases Flip4Mac 3.0

NEVADA CITY, Calif.– Telestream, a digital media company, released Flip4Mac 3.0, the official Windows Media player for Mac. The V3.0 software includes Flip Player, a new multi-format video player.Flip Player offers high-quality video playback in a range of video formats for the web, smart phones and HD movies. An upgrade to Flip Player Pro adds video editing and iPhone ringtone export capabilities.



“The addition of the new Flip Player will allow a great playback experience across any type of video. Combining that with easy-to-use edit and conversion capabilities will make this the next must have for the Mac community,” Barbara DeHart, vice president of marketing at Telestream, said.



Flip Player is a free multi-format media player for Mac OS X that provides MOV, MP4, H.264 and AAC support, as well as WMV and WMA support via Flip4Mac. Telestream plans to offer additional media format support in future releases.



Navigation controls fade in only when needed, and its “Dim Lights” feature shades background elements without entering full-screen mode and by preserving full pixel-to-pixel fidelity.



Export support is also included for Apple apps, such as iMovie, iPhoto, Mail and Final Cut Pro.



Flip Player Pro, priced at $29, adds export options and powerful editing capabilities, such as visual scaling, visual cropping, trimming with in/out points and rotation. Advanced navigational controls include JKL playback and slow-motion playback. It also allows users to frame-accurately trim sound from a movie scene and export it to an iPhone ringtone. In addition, Flip Player Pro converts WMV and WMA to other formats via Flip4Mac.



“The sleek interface and efficient playback controls make reviewing, trimming, and exporting very easy and useful,” said Jeremy Garchow, post production supervisor/editor at Emmy Award-winning Maday Productions and Creative COW Leader.



Flip Player is a free multiformat video player for the Mac with official Microsoft support for Windows Media playback. These QuickTime-based tools bridge the gap between Mac and Windows environments for users switching from Windows to Mac, as they enable access to Windows Media content and easy integration with a Windows-based infrastructure.



Flip Player also complies with all intellectual property laws.



Flip4Mac 3.0 supports OS X Mountain Lion, including Gatekeeper, a new feature in Mountain Lion which allows users to install Flip4Mac safely and securely. Additional 64-bit improvements support the latest QuickTime Player.



