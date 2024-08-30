Telestream Introduces AI-Powered Tools for Rapid Content Delivery at IBC 2024

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream will showcase a range of AI-powered solutions engineered to transform how media professionals ingest, enhance, and deliver content during the upcoming IBC 2024 in Amsterdam (September 13-16, 2024). These media processing tools are designed to optimize every step of the media production lifecycle, with a focus on speed, quality, and efficiency.

In announcing its product line-up for IBC, Telestream noted that as media proliferates across a growing number of platforms the media and entertainment industry faces unprecedented broadcast and video production challenges that have pushed traditional media processing to its limits.

Addressing these challenges requires solutions capable of handling this new landscape of media ingest and delivery, Telestream said. That includes managing diverse formats, ensuring compatibility across numerous platforms, and meeting varying standards for quality and accessibility, all while streamlining the process to accommodate the accelerated production and distribution timelines demanded by today’s content-hungry audiences, Telestream said.

“While the promise of AI and Machine Learning are riding high on a wave of hype, we at Telestream see these innovations as powerful enablers for solving real-world problems that our customers face,” said Simon Clarke, CTO at Telestream. “We are delivering innovative solutions that provide real value as the industry evolves. By tackling the industry’s critical bottlenecks head-on, we are empowering our customers to achieve more with fewer resources and solve challenges that have long impeded progress.”

In direct response to these industry-wide content delivery bottlenecks, Telestream is excited to announce a suite of innovative AI-powered media processing tools, marking a significant advancement in the production and distribution of media content. Highlights include:

Automated Workflow Creation: Telestream's Vantage Workflow Designer automates the configuration of media processing workflows by leveraging AI. This drastically reduces manual interventions, streamlines operations, and minimizes errors, significantly speeding up the production cycle.

Intelligent Quality Control: Telestream Qualify automates the process of ensuring consistent content quality across large volumes of media. This automation supports the delivery of high-quality content at the speed demanded by multiple platforms, eliminating the scalability challenges of manual quality control.

Efficient Captioning: Media companies face pressure to meet accessibility standards and audience demand for accurate, multilingual captions. Stanza’s new AI-powered speech-to-text captioning capabilities offer instant caption file generation with built-in support for translations, comprehensive formatting, and flexible layout controls, available as a cloud service or locally on a captioner’s machine.

Telestream also stressed that its solutions offer seamless integration, user-friendly adoption and that AI should enhance workflows, not complicate them. It has designed its solutions for easy integration within existing workflows, reducing concerns about the complexity of new technologies and enabling media entities to innovate confidently while maintaining control over their content.