Telestream Promotes Alex Keighley to Chief Revenue Officer

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced the appointment of Alex Keighley as chief revenue officer. Reporting to Telestream CEO, Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, Keighley will lead Telestream’s global sales teams and play a pivotal role as the organization looks to expand its operations.

For the past 30 years, Keighley has held senior positions with media owners and news organizations such as AP, News International, and Reuters, as well as playing a significant role in the growth of well-known technology brands, including Avid, Bitcentral, and Grass Valley. He brings a proven track record of steering successful regional and global sales teams through periods of growth and building strategic relationships with clients and partners.

Since joining Telestream in December 2020, Keighley has led the Telestream U.S. sales team, working with customers across the whole spectrum of networks, studios, live and post-production companies, station groups, and streamers.

“The global media landscape is constantly evolving, and Telestream stands side-by-side with our customers to turn increasingly complex challenges into opportunities together,” explained Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO Telestream. “We are working hard to be the partner for change, and no one is better placed than Alex Keighley to spearhead our global sales efforts. Alex brings a special combination of broadcast and media technology experience that enables him to map our innovation and solutions to customers’ needs today and the future, putting them at the center of everything we do.”

“I’m excited to be leading Telestream’s global sales efforts at such a crucial moment in our expansion and growth,” Keighley added. “Telestream has a deep track record of delivering the results our global customers and partners want, with the value they expect and the pace they need to succeed. Powered by best-in-class technology and deep industry knowledge, I look forward to guiding our diverse sales teams as we continue to deliver solutions that help shape and unlock the future of media workflows from content creation and production to distribution and monetization.”

Based in California, US, Keighley replaces Benjamin Desbois, who has left the company to take up a senior position within the broadcast industry.