Telestream Hires Desbois as Chief Sales Officer

Also given the title of senior vice president as he makes the move from Avid.

WESTWOOD, Mass.—Telestream has announced the hire of Benjamin Desbois as a senior vice president and as the company’s new chief sales officer, effective immediately.

Benjamin Desbois

Desbois joins Telestream after most recently working for Avid Technology leading the company’s American sales organization, and before that working in sales management in Europe. He also spent 11 years with Dalet in sales leadership and product management, including as the head of worldwide business development and general manager of the U.S. business unit.

CEO of Telestream Dan Castles, who returned to the position recently, sees Desbois’ appointment as a significant contribution to Telstream’s aggressive expansion strategy, per the company’s press release.

Desbois will work from Telestream’s facility in Westwood, Mass.