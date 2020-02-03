Dan Castles Returns as Telestream CEO

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced a leadership change, as Scott Puopolo is stepping down from his role as CEO and Dan Castles, an original founder of Telestream, is taking over that position.

Dan Castles

Puopolo had served as Telestream’s CEO since 2017. No specific reason was given for his departure in the company’s official press release.

“We are grateful for Scott Puopolo’s many contributions to the company,” said Eli Weiss, managing director of Genstar Capital, Telestream’s majority shareholder. “Scott has been a great partner to Genstar in our efforts to grow and expand Telestream. As we embark on a new decade which promises to bring fundamental changes to the broadcast industry, we are excited to have Dan rejoin Telestream to help drive its growth strategy and continue to lead the industry.”

In addition to being one of Telestream’s original founders, Castles also previously served as the company’s CEO for 20 years.

“Broadcast business models need to evolve to meet rapidly changing consumption habits,” Castles said. “Telestream is perfectly positioned to help organizations navigate the myriad challenges that face them. Our employees’ dedication to excellence, spirit of innovation and unwavering focus on customer needs are at the heart of our success and the reasons why I am excited to come back and help take the company into its next stage of growth and evolution.”