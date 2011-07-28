Telestream Expands Live Webcasting Input Choices with Wirecast 4.1



NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream today announced the release of Wirecast 4.1 live video production and streaming software. Wirecast 4.1 adds key partner integrations and new features that provide more choices for getting content into Wirecast, including remote, multi-channel, and wireless IP transmission. Additionally, Wirecast 4.1 is Mac OS X Lion compatible. Wirecast and Wirecast Pro webcasting software provide live switching, production, and streaming capabilities that enable Mac and Windows users to easily and cost-effectively create real-time and on-demand video broadcasts for the Web.



New audio support for Wirecast Desktop Presenter allows users to integrate Skype or any video chat client into their webcasts. Desktop Presenter is a Wirecast feature that broadcasts the desktop of any computer connected to the network, making it particularly useful for video training and product demonstrations. When combined with Wirecast’s ability to display multiple camera feeds on a single screen, this allows users to see and hear multiple speakers for news or video talk show programs.



Wirecast integration with the LiveU bonded 4G/3G video transmission backpack provides a portable solution that is ideal for live news, sports, entertainment, and enterprise video. The solution allows users to either transmit live video from a roaming LiveU backpack to a remote Wirecast Windows computer, or feed a fully produced live show from a Mac or Windows Wirecast computer to a LiveU backpack.



LiveU provides a more robust and resilient uplink than using a single aircard or a WiFi connection in the field, and it offers a more affordable and flexible alternative than satellite uplink or ethernet. LiveU integration is especially useful when combined with Wirecast Pro’s advanced live video production features.



Wirecast 4.1 is now available as a free upgrade for existing customers. Wirecast is priced at $449 and Wirecast Pro is $995.



