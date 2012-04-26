Telestream Expands European Operations



NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced the forming of Telestream GmbH, a fully-owned subsidiary of Telestream, Inc., on April 11 to support long-term business growth in Europe. The expanded operations provide European-based technical support services, managed by Michael Wambach, for Telestream’s enterprise-class video capture, transcoding, workflow automation and management products. Telestream products are used by many of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies and broadband service providers.



“This expansion underscores our commitment to provide exceptional customer service to our European customers and resellers,” said Anna Greco, vice president of Client Services for Telestream. “With the increase in the number of systems being deployed across Europe, this expansion gives us the opportunity to develop closer relationships with our resellers and customers.



Telestream Vantage, FlipFactory, Agility 2G, Episode and Pipeline products will be supported by the new subsidiary. Wambach and his team of engineers come to Telestream GmbH from Cross Atlantic Medien GmbH which has served as Telestream’s European-based technical support services organization since 2003. The technical support team provides the special skills and knowledge to assist Telestream’s network of authorized resellers, who will continue to provide first-line support to Telestream customers.



