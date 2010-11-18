Telestream Enhances Vantage



Telestream has announced the release of Vantage 2.0 workflow design and automation software. The enhanced application includes Vantage Workflow Portal, which allows operator user interfaces to be created for browsing video, forwarding media and entering metadata. There’s also provision for customers and third-party systems to access and control Vantage workflows.



Vantage was released at the 2010 NAB Show and has been adopted by a number of media and entertainment companies worldwide. The Outdoor Channel has been using Vantage to enhance its operational efficiency and to deliver files.



“Vantage, with its easy-to-use workflow graphical user interface and ability to process multiple transcodes at a much faster rate, provides the processing capabilities we needed to support digital workflows across all of our departments,” said Paul Weaver, vice president of operations at Outdoor Channel. “The redundant, dual-server configuration gives us peace of mind knowing that we have a failsafe solution that will not suffer any delays in our various workflows.”



In addition to the Workflow Portal and user interface creation capability, Vantage 2.0 also provides enhanced integration with the company’s Graphics Factory, making possible for template-based graphics and audio to be applied during transcoding operations.



