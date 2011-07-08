Telestream Brings New Vantage Products to Market
NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced the release of three new enterprise-class system management products in the Vantage video workflow family: Vantage Enterprise Control, Vantage Master Control, and Vantage Team Management. Telestream also announced the release of Vantage 3.0, which adds support for a number of new video and audio formats, wrappers and systems, and new video workflow design and automation features.
Vantage server-based software products automate content ingest, transcoding, video file interoperability, video production workflows, and multi-channel distribution for content owners, creators, broadcast, cable and new media companies.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox