Telestream Brings New Vantage Products to Market



NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced the release of three new enterprise-class system management products in the Vantage video workflow family: Vantage Enterprise Control, Vantage Master Control, and Vantage Team Management. Telestream also announced the release of Vantage 3.0, which adds support for a number of new video and audio formats, wrappers and systems, and new video workflow design and automation features.



Vantage server-based software products automate content ingest, transcoding, video file interoperability, video production workflows, and multi-channel distribution for content owners, creators, broadcast, cable and new media companies.



