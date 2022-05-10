Telestream Announces Wirecast Gear 3 Live Production, Streaming Solution

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced the latest version of its live video streaming and production hardware, Wirecast Gear 3 with support for up to 4K60 streaming workflows.

Designed for video streaming specialists requiring a turnkey solution to produce and stream live video content, Wirecast Gear 3 is well-suited for a number of industries and uses, including those in corporate and marketing environments, sports, news, education, training and houses of worship.

“Wirecast Gear 3 is the most powerful 4K streaming device on the market in its price range and includes everything you need to broadcast professional HD or 4K content,” said Scott Murray, senior vice president of corporate marketing and production and streaming business at Telestream. “Our Gear 3 4K SDI configuration is the only fully-integrated 4K60 SDI streaming box on the market under $10,000.”

Supporting up to 1080p HD or 4K resolutions, Wirecast Gear comes pre-installed with Telestream’s Wirecast Pro software and includes NDI input/output, PTZ camera control, pro audio effects, ISO recording and Telestream Switch Player software for quality control and inspection, the company said.

“Video streaming specialists need the power and flexibility to perform several tasks simultaneously, from a single system, to keep viewers engaged in real-time,” said Murray. “Effortlessly delivering high production value video with great sounding audio and graphics is a key ingredient to success.”

Using customizable graphics, templates, stock video and audio media and moderated social media comment overlays, users can create uniquely branded shows quickly and stream to popular destinations, such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The system comes ready to stream out of the box, ensuring that anyone can become a live-streaming professional.

Wirecast Gear 3 hardware was designed to handle the rigors of live streaming production and is available in four models that vary by max resolution and input configuration. They include Wirecast Gear 3 HD HDMI; Wirecast Gear 3 HD SDI; Wirecast Gear 3 4K HDMI; and Wirecast Gear 3 4K SDI.

Each model runs cooler, quieter and 66% more efficiently than the previous generation of Wirecast Gear hardware, the company said.

Key components include:

AMD Ryzen 5 6-core/12 thread CPU

NVIDIA Quadro GPU for acceleration and encoding

16GB of RAM

250GB NVMe M.2 system SSD system drive

1TB SATA3 SSD storage drive

2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45

NDI I/O

2-channel line In/Out, Mic In/Out audio

9 USB 3.1 connectors for additional audio/video source flexibility

Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC OS

Compact, portable 2RU form factor