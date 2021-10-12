Telestream Adds 12G & ST 2110 Support to Lightspeed Live Capture

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced new functionality for its Lightspeed Live Capture platform with plans to introduce new hardware interfaces – 12G and ST 2110 – in the latest version (3.3) of the Lightspeed Live Capture system.

“This new functionality is a product of customer requests,” comments Scott Matics, senior director of product management at Telestream. “In particular, the move towards IP-based production workflows is gaining momentum and this development places Lightspeed Live Capture in the vanguard of live IP production scenarios.”

First introduced in 2019, Lightspeed Live Capture targets broadcast engineering and operations personnel who need to capture content from tape or from live event production scenarios. It has been used extensively at global sports events such as the FIFA Men’s & Women’s World Finals in Russia and France and at the Tokyo Games.

A key feature of Lightspeed Live Capture is its resilience and reliable operation, even within mission critical live production environments. This new version enables users to capture media over 12G and ST 2110, aiding the transition to IP-based workflows.

For many 4K/UltraHD workflows today, up to 4x 3G-SDI connections may be deployed to carry and create a full 4K/UltraHD image.

12G-SDI simplifies that with transmission of the full 4K signal across a single 12G-SDI cable (12G-SDI is 11.88 Gbps, ST 2082).

With this new functionality, Lightspeed Live Capture represents a scalable, automated, multichannel IP and SDI capture solution for ingesting live or tape-based media directly into production, post- production, and broadcast workflows, Telestream reported.

Lightspeed Live Capture processes video in 16-bit space to preserve total source quality and it records in a wide variety of mezzanine file formats for delivery to local shared storage, SAN, NAS, object storage (S3), FTP, Aspera and more.

“The ability for broadcasters and OTT service providers to live stream over IP at scale with equivalent resilience and efficiency to linear broadcasts is becoming a critical business driver,” added Scott Matics. “These new strategic enhancements to LightSpeed Live Capture highlight our efforts to support customer needs with orchestrated IP workflows within larger content delivery ecosystems.”