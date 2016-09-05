Telestream Acquires Vidcheck for QC

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. & BRISTOL, U.K.—Telestream has announced the acquisition of UK-based Quality Control (QC) technology specialist, Vidcheck. The acquisition, according to Telestream President Dan Castles, will add QC technology to Telestream’s Vantage product line.

Telestream CEO Dan Castles

Established in 2009, Vidcheck provides automated QC solutions within file-based production workflows. Its system solutions are used by broadcasters, facilities and content owners worldwide, such as ITV, BBC, CBS and many others. The privately funded acquisition is complete and the new combined company will take its bow at IBC (stand 7.B26).

Vidcheck’s QC technology is primarily known in European markets. Vidchecker, the company’s flagship product, provides file-based automated QC. Telestream says the acquisition will build on Vidcheck’s success, providing greater reach around the globe and strong sales and market presence.

“Vidcheck’s team and product portfolio line up very well with our area of expertise,” said Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream LLC. Castles continued, “It is not just some great technology and products that we are acquiring but also a gifted, talented and passionate team that will reinforce our resources here at Telestream. We look forward to leveraging our combined know-how to offer our worldwide customer base an even more complete and exciting product portfolio.”

"Telestream is a great home for Vidcheck, technically, commercially and culturally,” commented Thomas Dove, CEO of Vidcheck Ltd., who will stay on as director of QC for Telestream. “The companies have complementary technologies which will feed into both product ranges, the most obvious being the perfect fit of Vidchecker auto QC with Vantage. With Telestream's sales and support reach, Vidchecker will naturally be available to a much wider set of customers, particularly in North America. Being part of Telestream provides a great launch pad for the next phase of growth for Vidcheck."

Castles says that while Vidchecker will be integrated into Telestream’s Vantage line, Telestream will continue to offer Vidchecker as a standalone product. “Everything that current customers get from Videcheck, they’ll continue to get from Vidcheck,” Castles said, adding that there’s not much overlap among the two companies’ customer base.

“One of the great intriguing things about this is, when we did our due diligence [for the acquisition], about half the Vidcheck customers have never owned a Telestream product,” he said. “That’s huge for us.”