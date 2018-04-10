Telemundo Opens Miami Global HQ

MIAMI--NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has opened Telemundo Center, its new global headquarters in Miami. With this new state-of-the-art facility, Comcast and NBCUniversal underscore their commitment to produce original Spanish language content for Hispanic consumers—the fastest growing U.S. demographic—while advancing the future of media.

“Latinos are a growing cultural, political and economic force influencing every aspect of our country,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Telemundo Center is the only facility that can fuel the preferences and demands of this dynamic audience, while driving unlimited growth and opportunity for our company, employees and community for years to come.”

Producing over 3,000 hours of original content a year, Telemundo Center houses 15 highly adaptive studios, including two digital studios, virtual and augmented reality sets, the news operation, and modern workspaces for its 1,500 employees. It also houses production of Telemundo’s primetime programming, including the entertainment show “Don Francisco te Invita,” the morning show “Un Nuevo Dia,” news programs, such as “Noticias Telemundo” and “Al Rojo Vivo,” and sports shows like “Titulares y Mas.”

The eco-friendly facility also integrates offices, and broadcast and production operations, for divisions, including: Telemundo Network, Telemundo Deportes, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo channel,,Telemundo’s digital media operations and NBCUniversal International Group’s Latin American offices.

With its new Telemundo Center, formerly based in Hialeah, FL, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises indicates that they are making a visible commitment as a leading economic, cultural, and social contributor to the local Miami and greater Florida economy.