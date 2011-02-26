Tedial boosts media process, asset management

Spanish media asset and process management company Tedial will show new versions of its Ficus business process management (BPM) system, Media Process Manager (MPM), Tarsys and its manager application Capture at the 2011 NAB Show.

The BPM enhancements include controllability by multiple operators across different geographical locations with a Web interface. The latest version of MPM supports execution of conditional operations in a workflow, with the ability to automatically detect the aspect ratio of a video file being processed and to handle video files with multiple audio tracks. The latest version of the Tarsys MAM system is based on object-relational database management technology, allowing the creation of dedicated database models for special events or production areas in an organization. Finally, the latest version of Capture supports simultaneous control of multiple ingest channels from the same client. For live ingest, Capture now allows operators to directly perform media logging and segmentation online using low-resolution proxy copies.

See Tedial at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N6506.

