TC Electronic to Announce Loudness Logger at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, TC Electronic will announce that RTW’s Loudness Quality Logger (LQL) is now compatible with the TC Electronic TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors. LQL is a new tool for logging, true-peak data analysis and reporting.



LQL enables data to be derived directly via an IP-connection from a capable TouchMonitor, as well as external storage media such as a USB stick. Also included in the software are dual limit weighting, status information, marker and other reporting features.



TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors feature a 7- and 9-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity, combined with intuitive control. The software visualizes multiple sources simultaneously. Both support displaying the same signal on multiple instruments in parallel, each with dedicated defaults with both horizontal and vertical operation. TM7 visualizes up to 40 sources at the same time, while the TM9 visualizes up to 48.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



TC Electronic will be in booth C2644.