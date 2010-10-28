TC Electronic Debuts Loudness Meter at AES



Denmark-based, digital signal processing giant TC Electronic recently unveiled their newest loudness meter stateside, at AES 2010.



The LM2 stereo loudness and true-peak level meter is billed to eliminate level jumps and sound inconsistencies. The company is moving into the worldwide market by offering products that comply with European as well as U.S. standards. Operating under the compliance of either ATSC A/85 or EBU R128, the LM2 can analyze speech, music or other audio sources. Additional compliances include ITU-R BS.1770, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, NABJ, OP-59 and BCAP.



Programming, commercial spots and audio tracks can be normalized; metadata can be established in AC3 transmission. The LM2 will measure loudness during ingest using an established “true-peak” audio level and detect signal overloads. 24-bit resolution input and output capabilities include AES/EBU, TOS, SPDIF/AES3 id, ADAT and analog.



