Tata Communications Utilizing Net Insight OTT System

STOCKHOLM—Net Insight has landed its first customer for its live OTT service, with global communications service provider Tata Communications signing a framework agreement for the use of Net Insight systems. This enables Tata to integrate Net Insight’s technology into the company’s Media Ecosystem, and in turn allow Tata to provide a range of live OTT content management and delivery services to its media and entertainment customers.

Net Insight’s live OTT system enables customers to harmonize first and second screens to synchronize multiscreen TV in real-time. In addition, the first and second screens are integrated, which allows the second screen to serve as an extension of the viewing experience and a tool for interactivity.

Located in Stockholm, Net Insight is a provider of live, interactive and on-demand media transport.