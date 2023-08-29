TAG Video Systems, Beamr Partner To Bring HEVC Encoder To Media Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems and Beamr Imaging have formed a technology partnership that will see TAG integrating the Beamr 5 HEVC encoder into its Realtime Media Performance platform.

The joint effort offers TAG users worldwide a workflow that optimizes the bandwidth required to transport UHD. It also provides them with support for end-to-end High Dynamic Range (HDR) content delivery, TAG said.

"Partnering with TAG, an industry leader in IP workflow monitoring and analytics, underscores the strength and innovation of our patented video compression technology," said Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel. "With Beamr's consistent achievement of up to 30% savings across varied content and support for key codecs like AVC and HEVC, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for video encoding, optimization and analysis, enhancing both our capabilities in delivering exceptional value to the industry."

By incorporating Beamr 5 HEVC encoder into TAG’s Realtime Media Performance platform, users benefit from the visual experience that comes from comprehensive integrated support for HDR and the elevated video quality of UHD and HDR without requiring additional, costly bandwidth, it said.

“TAG always seeks to provide our customers with tools to drive their business operations to the next level and solutions that maximize their resources and operating budgets,” said Kevin Joyce, TAG’s Zero Friction Officer. “Our partnership with Beamr fits perfectly into this strategy. We can now offer a better, more efficient way to get our customers to an end-to-end HDR workflow which also leads to expanded TAG services such as more visually vibrant Under Monitor Displays (UMDs) and alarms. This collaboration opens doors for greater, more inventive support and we’re delighted to do it with Beamr.”