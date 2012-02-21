Tactical Fiber Systems ships fiber-optic production, broadcast systems
Tactical Fiber Systems (TFS) has begun shipping its optical fiber systems for multicamera video production and live broadcasting.
Turnkey packages include Blackmagic Design ATEM camera and studio converter/transceivers bundled with TFS Tactical Optical Fiber on large capacity reels enabling video and audio communications between distant camera locations and the switcher.
All systems accept HD/SD-SDI and HDMI camera outputs and two channels of external audio from camera locations while also providing two-way intercom and return video to camera operators.
