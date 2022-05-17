Syncbak Taps Mike Fass as VP of Broadcast Services

NEW YORK —Syncbak has appointed broadcast and streaming technology executive Mike Fass as vice president of broadcast services.

In his new role Fass will work directly with Syncbak CEO Jack Perry and CTO Steve Maher on a plan for developing both OTT and ATSC 3.0 technologies to enhance viewer experience and further synergize broadcasters, advertisers and viewers. Fass will report to Maher.

The company said Fass joins Syncbak as their streaming platform VUit continues to expand, featuring local news and content from nearly 250 local stations, covering 76% of the DMAs in the United States, through carriage deals and agreements with many of the nation’s local news station groups.

Perry said, “Syncbak and VUit has one of the deepest benches of technology talent within the industry and we are looking forward to having Mike as part of our team to grow this brain trust even further. He has been an incredible architect of solutions that have helped so many local broadcasters build their OTT capabilities, expand their supporting technologies, and scale to new heights.”

Fass has spent time at Gray Television as vice president of broadcast operations, as well as at MTV Networks’ Network Operations Center and at WOWT in Omaha as director of technology. In 2019, Fass was honored by Broadcasting & Cable with a Technology Leadership Award.

Syncbak-owned VUit, which launched in 2020, has been doubling down on helping hyperlocal broadcasters bring their content to national audiences through the power of OTT. The platform carries newscasts and feature content from nearly 250 local stations. The company said VUit has seen its viewership minutes triple in the past year, as viewers have turned to the platform with an increased appetite for a true local lens and perspective in major news and cultural events.