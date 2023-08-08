Synacor Inks Deal with Major Sports League for Its Cloud ID Platform

BUFFALO, N.Y.—Synacor has announced that a major U.S. professional sports league will use Synacor’s Cloud ID identity and access management platform to streamline authentication and identity management across multiple streaming services, the company announced today.

The league, which Synacor decline to name, is deploying Cloud ID to streamline access to games for consumers with viewing rights in a way that increases opportunities to engage and monetize local and national fan bases, Synacor said.

The deployment includes integrating streaming partners like Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, YouTube TV and Amazon Prime into the league’s television lineup.

“The fragmentation of sporting events across OTT platforms is creating new revenue opportunities for leagues and rights holders but requires consumers to change their viewing behavior,” said Jeff Bak, senior vice president cloud id product and engineering. “Our sports league customer is using Cloud ID to put fans first by ensuring access to its games is as straightforward as possible on every streaming partner platform. We see this as a must for successful sports streaming deals.”

Cloud ID is integrating with the league’s streaming partners and abstracting them behind a standardized interface, eliminating the need for the league to manage multiple complex integrations with its streaming partners and simplifying its ability to add new partners in the future, the company said.

Using standard identifiers, Cloud ID determines whether a viewer has access to the league’s content and completes the authentication process when appropriate. The dynamically scalable Cloud ID platform and proactive management of integration workloads allow Cloud ID to accommodate volatile high-throughput conditions. This enables league telecasts to accommodate the huge influx of authentications that are required as subscribers tune in at the start of the game, Synacor explained.

Cloud ID provides a modern, custom and turnkey identity management platform for premium, globally renowned streaming entertainment, content and service provider companies, for use cases spanning traditional MVPDs, telcos, healthcare, hotels, airlines, rewards programs and more.

Currently, Synacor's Cloud ID reaches more than 200M subscribers and manages more than 30M unique sign-ins per month.

