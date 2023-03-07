swXtch.io Joins AWS Marketplace Channel Program as Software Partner

NEW YORK—swXtch.io LLC has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver its high-performance multicast networks in the AWS Cloud for the first time.

In addition, the company announced that it has joined the AWS Marketplace Channel Program as a Software partner, and said its cloud-native software solution, cloudSwXtch, is now available in the AWS Marketplace.

“We are excited to work as a Software partner with Amazon Web Services to better serve the needs of their customers and the thousands of global enterprises that need to leverage the power of the cloud,” said Brent Yates, CTO of swXtch.io. “Companies need to harness and store data and they need immediate access to it. They must be able to scale without limitation and operate in environments that are fast, flexible, and cost-effective. cloudSwXtch is the perfect solution to help them optimize their IT infrastructure, lower costs, and improve business performance.

As part of this agreement, swXtch.io has completed the Foundational Technical Review (FTR) of cloudSwXtch to accelerate AWS engagement. The AWS FTR reviews AWS Partner products and solutions against a specific set of requirements around security, reliability, and operational excellence to ensure the highest quality and risk mitigation, the companies said.

swXtch.io formally debuted cloudSwXtch at IBC2022 in September 2022 for media and broadcasting companies and shortly thereafter followed with a global commercial launch across multiple industries including financial services, government, and industrials.

The company’s cloudSwXtch is a virtual overlay network that adds feature rich, high-performance networking to cloud or edge deployments at the simple touch of a button with no code changes to existing applications. cloudSwXtch enables multicast in on-prem-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud environments, helping companies scale without limitation and with sub-millisecond latency. cloudSwXtch provides many of the advanced features not previously available on cloud networks including multicast, broadcast, ground-to-cloud bridging, network path redundancy and more.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. AWS Marketplace includes thousands of software listings from popular categories such as security, business applications, machine learning, and data products across specific industries.

IEX Cloud and swXtch.io are wholly owned subsidiaries of IEX Group, Inc.