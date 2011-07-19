Swiss facilities company EVP chooses Grass Valley Kayenne XL, Kayak HD for new OB truck

Swiss facilities company EVP has ordered a Grass Valley Kayenne XL switcher control panel with a Kayak HD switcher frame for its new mid-sized outside broadcast truck.

The 2.5M/E switcher will be integrated into EVP’s 10 camera truck currently under construction, which will be ready to go on the road later this year.

Meeting the space requirements of the new truck, the switcher includes a 48-input frame and 2.5M/E banks. The Kayenne XL panel’s modular flexibility will allow EVP to configure and adapt the switcher to any kind of production — based on specific production requirements.

To allow archive material to be integrated in live productions, the switcher incorporates built-in up/down/crossconverters on inputs and outputs, minimizing the amount of outboard equipment required.

EVP placed the order for the Kayenne XL/Kayak HD combo in March 2011. The new truck, which is being built in Italy, will be on the road in October.