Sweden's TV4 Group expands implementation of Pilat Media IBMS

Swedish television network TV4 Group is significantly expanding the implementation of its Pilat Media Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS).

A long-time user of IBMS Sales for full lifecycle management of its advertising campaigns, TV4 is now leveraging the system's enhanced functionality to consolidate its operations across local and national channels after last year's expansion into Norway and Denmark.

At TV4, IBMS provides a central point of reference for all key booking, inventory, traffic, and post-reconciliation information for every advertising campaign. With the expansion, TV4 will bring all local and regional airtime sales bookings for more than 30 regional channels under the auspices of IBMS, which previously was used only for national sales. By providing a unified system for both national and local bookings, IBMS will enable TV4 to optimize revenues through easy reallocation of airtime between national and local campaigns.

In addition, a common system will result in lower cost of ownership with fewer systems requiring maintenance. Beyond this initial expansion phase, the system opens the door to new opportunities such as significant expansion of nonlinear services.

