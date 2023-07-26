Survey: TV Marketers Looking for Better Measurement in Advanced TV Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK—A new survey of U.S. TV marketers finds that better measurement and data are among their top priorities when making advanced TV ad buys and looking for partners for their campaigns.

For the survey, Yahoo Advertising polled 300 advanced TV marketers to understand what matters most to them when buying Advanced TV.

"Advanced TV represents a significant opportunity for advertisers," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer of Yahoo. "It combines the reach and impact of traditional television with the precision and efficiency of digital advertising. The growth of this sector is shifting the advertising landscape, allowing marketers to connect with their audience in more targeted, meaningful ways."

Key survey results included the finding that marketers placed measurement at the top of their priorities when investing in advanced advertising.

When deciding on a programmatic ATV partner, survey respondents cited the three most important capabilities as measurement (58%), unique identity and audience capabilities (56%), and access to unique linear TV data and platform cost efficiencies (47%).

Automatic optimization tools (40%) and unique supply (35%) rounded out the top five preferences. Of these, 22% rated access to unique linear TV data as their number one priority, closely followed by measurement at 21%.

In terms of factors influencing the decision to increase spend on ATV, access to premium inventory came in at the top with 58% respondents favoring it. This was followed by targeting capabilities (52%), and cost efficiency (50%). Other important considerations included audience reach (49%), brand safety (47%), ad performance optimization (41%), flexibility (35%), and consolidated/holistic measurement (26%).

In releasing the survey data, Yahoo stressed that advanced TV is a cornerstone of the Yahoo DSP, which provides advertisers with a comprehensive programmatic buying platform spanning digital, addressable linear and streaming TV, enabling them to reach more addressable households more efficiently.

It also reported that the Yahoo DSP has first-to-market unique data set partnerships with VIZIO’s Inscape and DIRECTV Advertising, direct-to-publisher supply connections with leading networks, and access to tens of millions of CTV and addressable linear households that ensure advertisers can maximize their digital TV investments.

In addition, the Yahoo DSP offers vital ad performance measurement and attribution tools assisting advertisers in efficiently allocating budgets and optimizing campaigns.