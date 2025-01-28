Super Bowl Sunday Is Becoming a Multiplatform Experience

DENVER—Digital marketing agency Adtaxi has unveiled a new survey showing the Super Bowl has become a multiplatform experience, with almost 70% of Americans utilizing an average of two or more additional media platforms to engage in related content.

Adtaxi’s 2025 Super Bowl Survey also found that almost half of Americans choose streaming and connected TV over cable and broadcast options.

Another notable finding is that in the run-up to the Feb. 9 game pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, set to air on Fox, more adults said they were interested in the Super Bowl ads than the game itself or the halftime show.

“With the recent increase in data surrounding ‘double-screening,’ it is increasingly crucial for marketers to know and utilize the fact that the majority of Americans plan to utilize both their ‘big screen’ and ‘little screen’ while watching this year’s Super Bowl,” said Adtaxi director of research Murry Woronoff. “Social media has emerged as the top secondary media choice for audiences primarily using broadcast, cable, and radio. Marketing plans need to include both typical viewing options and social media campaigns to effectively reach intended audiences.”

Other key findings include:

Game-Day Enthusiasm: Super Bowl ads once again reign supreme for pre-game anticipation, capturing the interest of 68% of adults, surpassing both the game and the halftime show. Interest in the game itself is firm among men (50%) and upper-income adults (47%), while women (38%) and younger adults under 45 (39%) demonstrate the strongest interest in the halftime show.

Super Bowl ads once again reign supreme for pre-game anticipation, capturing the interest of 68% of adults, surpassing both the game and the halftime show. Interest in the game itself is firm among men (50%) and upper-income adults (47%), while women (38%) and younger adults under 45 (39%) demonstrate the strongest interest in the halftime show. Platform Audiences: The Super Bowl is no longer confined to traditional TV viewing. With 77% of respondents indicating they will watch, listen, or follow the event, half will “tune in” using digital video (connected TV or streaming services). This surpasses traditional cable and broadcast TV’s combined 32% share of the total audience.

The Super Bowl is no longer confined to traditional TV viewing. With 77% of respondents indicating they will watch, listen, or follow the event, half will “tune in” using digital video (connected TV or streaming services). This surpasses traditional cable and broadcast TV’s combined 32% share of the total audience. Secondary Engagement: Seven in 10 Super Bowl viewers will engage with secondary media platforms beyond their primary source. Social media has emerged as a top secondary media choice for viewers of Digital (46%), Cable and Broadcast TV (30%) viewers. Only 31% of respondents intend to only utilize one content source.

Seven in 10 Super Bowl viewers will engage with secondary media platforms beyond their primary source. Social media has emerged as a top secondary media choice for viewers of Digital (46%), Cable and Broadcast TV (30%) viewers. Only 31% of respondents intend to only utilize one content source. The Continued Rise of Digital Video: Overall, 69% of viewers will incorporate digital video into their overall consumption on Super Bowl Sunday. 71% of audience members plan to use digital video as their primary source of viewing, while 29% will use it as a secondary source.

Overall, 69% of viewers will incorporate digital video into their overall consumption on Super Bowl Sunday. 71% of audience members plan to use digital video as their primary source of viewing, while 29% will use it as a secondary source. Big-Game Betting: Adults who plan to place a Super Bowl-related wager represent a valuable opportunity. Among bettors, two-thirds (68%) anticipate spending under $200—nearly half will bet under $50. Only 13% are expected to wager $500 or more. As for platforms? More adults cited DraftKings when asked about placing sports bets, followed by FanDuel in second and BetMGM in third.

“The findings of our 2025 Super Bowl Survey show the increasing fragmentation in consumer media habits, allowing brands to capitalize on its multifaceted appeal,” said Chris Loretto, executive vice president of Adtaxi. “As the trends toward cord-cutting continue and social media platforms become more integral to live events, we see the Super Bowl’s distribution and engagement strategies shifting even more toward online. We predict the future bringing more personalized and targeted advertising, leveraging data analytics to tailor commercials to the viewer’s preferences—possibly in real-time.”

The full report is available to purchase here.