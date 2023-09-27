Study: FAST Revenues to Reach $17B in 2029
That is more than double the $8B in FAST revenue from 138 countries expected in 2023
A new study from Digital TV Research is estimating that global FAST revenues for TV series and movies will reach $17 billion across 138 countries in 2029, up from $8 billion in 2023.
The U.S. will contribute 38% to the 2029 total; down from 56% in 2023, as revenue from international markets become more important, the study noted.
Overall, global FAST revenues will increase by $9.4 billion between 2023 and 2029, with the U.S. supplying $2.1 billion in additional revenues to reach $6.5 billion. By 2029, the US will be the only country generating more than $1 billion in FAST revenues. The UK and Canada will be close to $1 billion, with these three countries taking nearly half of the world’s total.
Much of the revenue will remain concentrated in a few companies. Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, explained that “Pluto TV, Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus will account for nearly half the global FAST revenues by 2029. The rest of the FAST market will remain fragmented, with far less globalization than in the SVOD sector.”
