Study: 78% of Hispanic Americans Prefer Streaming Over Traditional TV

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—A new survey from LG Ad Solutions confirms long standing research findings showing that Hispanics are one of the most avid adopters of streaming media and highlights the importance of Hispanics for CTV advertisers.

“The Inclusive Screen: Hispanic Americans” report, which polled over 1,400 US Hispanic CTV users in the U.S., found that 78% of Hispanic Americans prefer streaming to traditional TV, citing that the ability to watch at your own pace (82%) a wider range of content options (69%), and easier content discovery (62%) as primary reasons why.

"Hispanic audiences are increasingly turning to streaming platforms, not just for the breadth of content, but for the personalized, on-demand experience CTV offers. Brands that prioritize these preferences are poised to forge stronger, more meaningful connections," said Monica Longoria, head of marketing insights at LG Ad Solutions. "Our findings underscore the importance of culturally relevant content in CTV advertising. With the right approach, brands can tap into the growing influence of Hispanic audiences, creating campaigns that not only engage but also reflect the rich diversity of their experiences."

The report also found that:

Recommendation Resources Vary: While 43% of Hispanic CTV users report family/friends as a top source to find new content, over a third point to specific app home screens (37%) and the TV screen homepages (33%) as top sources.

TV Content Spans Spanish and English: Four in five Hispanic households watch a mix of Spanish and English language TV networks, with 7 in 10 Hispanic CTV Users preferring English content when it comes to TV and video.

A Strong Preference for FAST Channels: Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) of Hispanic CTV users prefer streaming free video content with ads instead of paying for a subscription without ads.

Search Spotlights as Top Action Post CTV Ad: After seeing a streaming TV ad, 41% of Hispanic CTV users reported searching online, and 40% visited a brand's website.

The report further underscores the need for representation in advertising, noting that 64% of Hispanic American CTV viewers pay more attention to ads that accurately portray diverse groups of people, signaling the importance of inclusivity in media and advertising to Hispanic CTV users.

“Hispanic buying power is expected to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2026, representing just over 12% of total buying power in the United States,” continued Longoria. “This significant growth presents an opportunity for marketers to engage this influential audience with advertising experiences that mirror the world around them.”

To download the full study, click here .