Nielsen: Hispanics Now Spend Half of Their TV Viewing Time on Streaming Services

NEW YORK—The use of streaming services by Hispanics has reached an important milestone according to Nielsen, with Hispanic adults spending more than half of their TV viewing time with streaming services.

The new Nielsen data, which found that Hispanic adults' total time spent on streamed content hit 50.7% in July 2023, also highlighted the importance of Hispanic audiences in the streaming landscape. Their share of TV viewing is 13 percentage points higher than the general population, which spent 37.7% of its time on streaming services.

Hispanics have long over-indexed the general market on digital devices and services even though programmers and streaming platforms provided them with less relevant content until relatively recently.

The Nielsen study also found that Spanish-language dominant viewers continue to turn to broadcast channels, at just under 30% and that trust in media is the key factor driving the shift to streaming.

In a recent Hispanic sentiment study, more than half of Hispanic audiences indicated that quality and trust in media content are very or extremely important.

"The report is more than a reflection of the current state of media consumption among Hispanics. The report marks a significant milestone in the Hispanic community's affinity towards viewing platforms, while the insights captured provide an in-depth understanding of the unique authenticity signals and credibility markers that drive choices with media and brands," said Stacie de Armas, senior vice president, diverse insights and intelligence at Nielsen.

Nielsen's report indicates that the foundation for establishing trust with the Hispanic community, regardless of the media platform, lies in cultural resonance and comprehension.

Over 50% of surveyed Hispanic respondents consider trust in news and information an issue of exceptional significance, reaffirming the community's unwavering demand for credible and authentic content, Nielsen said. Language also plays a pivotal role in trust, with younger generations of Hispanics finding Spanish language programming more trustworthy, the study found.

Over 50% of Hispanic audiences believe streaming content is most relevant for them. But there is a divergence in media choices among different generations. While younger Hispanics are more drawn to streaming services—where they perceive their values to be more accurately reflected—older generations lean more toward news and broadcast programming. This preference mirrors the trust that older Hispanics have in more established platforms, Nielsen said.

The report also highlights the ongoing need for efforts to enhance representation and emphasizes the importance of moving beyond diverse and inclusive casting to ensure the portrayal of values and cultural understanding of the community. About 63% of Hispanics say they're more likely to buy from brands that represent people like them in their advertising, the Nielsen study reported.

About 84% of Hispanics say they favor brands that play a positive role in their community. Brands, creators and distributors are urged to harness these insights to strengthen relationships with Hispanic audiences.