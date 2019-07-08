Latinx Millennials Love Netflix, Says New Report

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.—Netflix accounts for the most time spent streaming video content by Latinx millennials, according to a new report from Horowitz Research.

The report, “FOCUS Latino: The Media Landscape 2019,” finds 34% of the time Latinx (a gender-neutral term for a person of Latin American origin) millennials spend streaming content is with Netflix. That compares to 28% of the streaming time spent by non-Hispanic millennials, the researcher said.

Among Latinx millennials, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu both follow Netflix with about 10% each, while the remaining 46% of the time this group spends streaming is done via YouTube, network sites and apps, TV provider sites and apps and others. A total of 38% of Latinx millennials with a TV identified Netflix as their “go-to” source, compared to 29% of all Hispanic TV viewers and 20% of viewers overall, the research organization said.

“Netflix has transformed the media landscape for Latinx millennial audiences by providing access to the innovative, culturally resonant and differentiated content they crave—in English, in Spanish and even bilingual—that many other mainstream media companies have been slow to lean into,” said Adriana Waterston, SVP of Insights and Strategy for Horowitz Research.

Latinx millennials find Netflix original content as well as well-branded content from major studios, mainstream broadcast and cable networks and Spanish-language networks, such as Telemundo, attractive, it said.

The research also examined Latinx millennial attitudes about Netflix content. Fifty-two percent of respondents from this group said they find it very relatable when a TV show or movie features characters who are bilingual or bicultural. Fifty-eight percent reported wishing there were more such content.

A total of 73% agreed Netflix does a good job offering content that appeals to people like themselves—a figure higher than any other streaming service tested, Horowitz Research said.

However, Latinx millennials share a frustration of other millennials with the ability to find new content. Nearly 40% of Latinx millennial streams said they feel that the “amount of content available today is overwhelming” and are finding it “harder and harder to find new shows to watch.”

The research also revealed an Achilles’ heel for Netflix. Forty-five percent of Latinx millennial Netflix users and 52% of non-Hispanic millennials users said they would consider cancelling their subscriptions if major networks like NBC and others pulled their content from the streaming service.

More information is available on the Horowitz Research website.