Streambox Releases Avenir Mini 2 Mobile Hybrid Network

AMSTERDAM AND SEATTLE—Streambox, Inc. debuted the next generation of Streambox's Avenir Mini 2.



Streambox Avenir Mini 2 provides features for users wanting to stream in poor reception areas with improved signal acquisition by supporting 10 embedded modems in a Streambox Signal Extender kit. Avenir Mini also has an “All-Mode” hybrid networking feature that supports bonding of 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, Inmarsat BGAN HDR, Thuraya, V-Sat, Skylogic and ViaSat.



New features include lower energy consumption, advanced CPU, high density signal extension connector, redesigned power subsystem to handle up to 12 modems, low latency full HD 1080i encoding, energy efficient dual HDMI/HDSDI video, dual built-in Wi-Fi for simultaneous control and streaming.



The Avenir Mini 2 expands on integrated embedded modems and antennas by adding an 8-pin connection to an additional bonding device called the Streambox Signal Extender. The Signal Extender allows broadcasters to capture and stream video from challenging network conditions by boosting signal strength in otherwise “dead” signal areas. Signal Extender 2.0 will soon be released showcasing a more powerful, smaller and lighter tool.



Avenir Mini 2 also comes equipped with a Streambox exclusive technology called Low Delay Multi-Path (LDMP), which bonds all available networks in a given area. LDMP is a reliable protocol that sends professional quality video over public Internet connections at low data rates without using bandwidth-consuming Forward Error Correction (FEC). Avenir Mini 2 has been optimized for video transmissions over 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Inmarsat BGAN HDR, Thuraya, V-Sat, Skylogic and ViaSat. These optimizations allow for the best quality video transmissions while providing automated network switching for low cost video routing.



The new Avenir Mini 2 will continue to operate in critical newsgathering situations where available bandwidth is low, allowing users to broadcast by only needing a minimum bandwidth of 64Kbps for audio while waiting for bandwidth to improve to begin sending video frames. Streambox Avenir Mini 2 has been designed for broadcasters who are dissatisfied with the current satellite and microwave solutions. Streambox Avenir Mini 2 is part of the Streambox newsgathering solution for public or private cloud video management as well as being compatible with Streambox live, enterprise servers and Streambox rackmount and mobile decoders.