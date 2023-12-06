Storyblocks Adds DaVinci Resolve Templates To Media Library

ARLINGTON, Va.—The stock media platform Storyblocks has launched DaVinci Resolve templates in the Storyblocks library.

The new templates allows user to easily add motion graphics, visual effects and animated sequences to their videos in DaVinci Resolve, while taking advantage of Storyblocks' robust stock media content, the company said.

The launch of DaVinci Resolve templates within the Storyblocks library reflects a rapid rise in the popularity of DaVinci Resolve among creators, Storyblocks said, and the pressure faced by creators and businesses to speed up the creation of high-quality videos.

"Incorporating DaVinci Resolve templates into our library demonstrates our continued investment in our product offerings and highlights how we are evolving alongside our users," said TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks. "As creators and businesses across every industry prioritize video, we're committed to providing the resources they need to make the highest-quality videos possible in a timely manner. This launch is just the next step in this journey."

The company also stressed that the templates significantly speeds up the creation of motion graphics and special effects from scratch.

Direct access to these ready-to-use, customizable templates also allows users to quickly create titles, transitions, logos and other motion graphics for their videos and easily swap content that fits their brand and style.

This latest addition also complements Storyblocks' collection of more than 27,000 Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and Apple Motion templates.

"With this launch, users can work more efficiently, accessing the templates they need directly from Storyblocks without creating effects from scratch," said Leo Moriya, director of content operations at Storyblocks. "As a video editor myself, I know how much the right template can help craft more engaging and professional content. After seeing the high quality of what we're launching, I'm confident we're meeting our customers' and contributors' growing demand for DaVinci Resolve templates and supporting their creative work."