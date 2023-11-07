STG Closes Acquisition of Avid Technology
The company is privately held, and its common stock has ceased trading
BURLINGTON, Mass.—Private equity firm STG has completed its $1.4 billion acquisition of Avid Technology in an all-cash transaction, Avid said today.
The acquisition was announced Aug. 9 and approved by Avid stockholders on Nov. 2. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Avid stockholders will receive $27.05 per share. As a result of the completion of this transaction, Avid common stock ceased trading prior to the opening of trading on Nov. 7. It will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Avid will operate as a privately held company and remain headquartered here.
“By becoming a private company, we believe Avid will be able to achieve the speed of innovation, scale and performance required for us to continue leading the industry forward,” said Jeff Rosica, Avid’s Chief Executive Officer and president. “Combined with their significant operational and financial resources, STG brings deep investment experience in the technology sector that will accelerate the achievement of Avid’s strategic vision, building on the momentum of our successful ongoing transformation achieved over the past several years.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.