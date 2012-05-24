Steve Green named AES business development manager

AES Executive Director Bob Moses has named Steve Green to the position of AES business development manager.

An engineer, AES member for more than 30 years, and experienced technical marketing manager, Green will be working to expand AES membership and maximize the resources that the organization provides to its constituency.

“As an AES member for over 30 years, I have a personal interest in the continued success of the organization,” says Green. “My primary goal is to increase the value of the AES for the individuals, companies and educational organizations within the audio community.”

In 2010, Steve Green was awarded an AES Fellowship “In recognition of two decades of valuable contributions to mixed-signal audio design and implementation."